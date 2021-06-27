hessam khoobkar

Point of sale dashboard design, The active cart page design.

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar
  • Save
Point of sale dashboard design, The active cart page design. store inventory sale sales point of sale pos ui front-end dashboard admin panel admin dashboard webapp app
Download color palette

"There is no way I was born just to pay bills and then die"
“You don’t have to be the victim of your environment. You can also be the architect of it.”
.
Point of sale dashboard design, The active cart/open cart page design.

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar

More by hessam khoobkar

View profile
    • Like