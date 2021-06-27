Health tracking app concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! how are you?
I was working on this a few days ago and I honestly did not spend much time on it, but I'm very satisfied with the result!
Hope you like it!
What do you think about it?
And also don't forget to check out my Instagram:
https://znap.link/Tahahamzeh
good luck!