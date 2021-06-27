Taha Hamzeh

Health tracking app concept

Taha Hamzeh
Taha Hamzeh
  • Save
Health tracking app concept persian ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys! how are you?
I was working on this a few days ago and I honestly did not spend much time on it, but I'm very satisfied with the result!
Hope you like it!
What do you think about it?
And also don't forget to check out my Instagram:
https://znap.link/Tahahamzeh
good luck!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Taha Hamzeh
Taha Hamzeh

More by Taha Hamzeh

View profile
    • Like