E-BOOK FORMATTING

Hi! My name is Eliott. I am a professional and experienced Graphic Designer specialized in Book and E-book Layout and Design, Book and E-book Cover, Social Media Design, T-shirts and Merchandise Design, Banner and Profile Cover Design. I will deliver you an eye-catching and premium quality design.

Using industry standard professional software, I will format your book and, in short time, deliver you a distribution ready MOBI, EPUB or PDF file you can upload directly to Ingram Spark or Kindle Direct Publishing.

Hire me for:

▪️ Book Interior Design

▪️ Book Cover Design

▪️ E-Book Cover, KDP Paperback Design

▪️ T-shirt and Merchandise Design

▪️ Banner Design

▪️ Social Media Design

▪️ Podcast Cover Design

▪️ Vector Art

▪️ Vector Tracing

▪️ And many more.

My Services Include:

▪️ 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

▪️ Reliable Customer Support

▪️ Open Communication

▪️ Fast Response

▪️ Fast Delivery of the Finished Project

▪️ Print and Upload Ready Files