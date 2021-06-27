Stu Dowson

Perfect Havoc

Perfect Havoc dj bass drum dance music record label prototype adobe xd adobe after effects web design website ux ui photo editing digital typography adobe illustrator adobe photoshop design graphic design
Perfect Havoc is a record label that also offers management and event production. As they were just starting out, they needed an online presence that showcased all their resources.

Through this freelance project, a responsive website design, that successfully showcased their signed artists and events, was produced. Using Perfect Havoc’s striking colours, this provided eye-catching visuals detailing artist biographies, news, gig dates, video samples and more.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/perfect-havoc

