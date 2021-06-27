Perfect Havoc is a record label that also offers management and event production. As they were just starting out, they needed an online presence that showcased all their resources.

Through this freelance project, a responsive website design, that successfully showcased their signed artists and events, was produced. Using Perfect Havoc’s striking colours, this provided eye-catching visuals detailing artist biographies, news, gig dates, video samples and more.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/perfect-havoc