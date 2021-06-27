🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Perfect Havoc is a record label that also offers management and event production. As they were just starting out, they needed an online presence that showcased all their resources.
Through this freelance project, a responsive website design, that successfully showcased their signed artists and events, was produced. Using Perfect Havoc’s striking colours, this provided eye-catching visuals detailing artist biographies, news, gig dates, video samples and more.
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/perfect-havoc