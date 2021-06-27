rakesh patel

Minspark Education app

rakesh patel
rakesh patel
  • Save
Minspark Education app illustration vector branding ui xd design dailyui ui design
Download color palette

UI UX Design for E-Learning Portal & Application for Kids. The motive of the app is to learn stories with fun of games and puzzles for kids.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
rakesh patel
rakesh patel

More by rakesh patel

View profile
    • Like