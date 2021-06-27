VIDHARSHANA B

Nocturnal Audiophiles -A landing page : )

Nocturnal Audiophiles -A landing page : )
Design #001
It is always great to start something with music isn't it ? Hence I started off with the theme of music, "Music is the best form of magic" , in my design workspace.
So here is a newbie's one of the first designs . Hope you all like it.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
