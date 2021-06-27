Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reese Brasileño

Sign Up Page - Daily UI Challenge #1

Sign Up Page - Daily UI Challenge #1 ui design figma
Daily UI Challenge #1: Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

For this challenge, I designed a sign up page for an existing local event.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
