Marielle de Borja

BeeTells

Marielle de Borja
Marielle de Borja
  • Save
BeeTells branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Here, I changed the spelling of Beetles to BeeTells and did an illustration logo from the new word I thought of.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Marielle de Borja
Marielle de Borja

More by Marielle de Borja

View profile
    • Like