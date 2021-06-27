Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Crop Circle Creative

Airport Style Monogram

Crop Circle Creative
Crop Circle Creative
  • Save
Airport Style Monogram brand identity visual identity identity monogram ui vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

The monogram for Airport Style had to be succinctly simple, yet with a certain “jet-set-go”.

We designed this dynamic monogram inspired by the mass transit signage. It symbolizes movement that captures the brand persona. In combination with the fluorescent brand colors, the monogram created the structure of visual storytelling.

Enjoy!

Crop Circle Creative
Crop Circle Creative

More by Crop Circle Creative

View profile
    • Like