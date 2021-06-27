Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Toucan books

Another shape look for " Toucan Books "
remind of this business : I tried to create a combination logo between toucan and books, with a youthful colors and fun touches.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

