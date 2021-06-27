Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reza Daneshian

Crypto_fi App Concept

Reza Daneshian
Reza Daneshian
  • Save
Crypto_fi App Concept cryptocurrency app website design money money app finance finance app financial app uiux ui minimal ux design minimal app crypto website crypto web cryptocurrency crypto app crypto
Download color palette

Crypto_fi app is a an which helps you gain crypto simply by staking and keeps you up to day with the assets you've already staked. Stay tuned for more and don't forget to like!

Reza Daneshian
Reza Daneshian

More by Reza Daneshian

View profile
    • Like