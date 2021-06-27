Vaibhav ✌🏻

Zenfey- (Social Media App)

Zenfey- (Social Media App) animation branding logo illustration design ux uiux ui design ui mobile app
Hi,

I've been working on this project for quite a while now, Zenfey is social media app that focuses on users' mental health. The app(MVP) will be coming out real soon, meanwhile thought of posting some glimpses of it.

Let me know what y'all think of the designs? 😋

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
