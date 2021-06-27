Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gaurav Shriwastava

3D Play Button Icon

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
3D Play Button Icon ui iconograpghy illustration 3d logo graphic design
Download color palette

I designed this 3D Play button Icon in Adobe Illustrator and used the modern trending color pallets. Used Gradients, Shape Builder tool, drop shadows, Path Offset.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like