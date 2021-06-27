Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
e-Nabız Mobile Health App Redesign

e-Nabız Mobile Health App Redesign
Hello everyone, finally a new post!

I redesigned e-Nabız; Turkish health app. More frames, interaction animations and research phase will be coming as well! Hope you like the minimal look I've tried.

