Knowledge is Power - Share it
Sharing knowledge is equally important as gaining knowledge. I believe books are the best sources for expressing, sharing and gaining knowledge. This is what I tried to represent here, made a gif will post as soon as I get my pro account activated.

PS: Thanks to Thinkific for hosting this playoff!

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
