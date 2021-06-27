Thinkific rebrand

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been working on rebrand identity & brand refresh this week, i've been able to reach a creative and original direction into the logo that why i made 2 logo following a pattern that fit well with the brand as, to bring the knowledge idea i play with multiple colors for the diversity. Their original logo actually gave me a lot inspiration.
Here you see the website and prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/zyW7pOgxpRFKA0nPVNRR3C/Thinkific-website-by-nejib-bahloul?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A224&viewport=777%2C797%2C0.2960544526576996&scaling=scale-down
Fully created by: Nejib Bahloul (Neorfx)
full project on behance soon
