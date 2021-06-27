Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thinkific rebrand

I've been working on rebrand identity & brand refresh this week, i've been able to reach a creative and original direction into the logo that why i made 2 logo following a pattern that fit well with the brand as, to bring the knowledge idea i play with multiple colors for the diversity. Their original logo actually gave me a lot inspiration.

Here you see the website and prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/zyW7pOgxpRFKA0nPVNRR3C/Thinkific-website-by-nejib-bahloul?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A224&viewport=777%2C797%2C0.2960544526576996&scaling=scale-down

Fully created by: Nejib Bahloul (Neorfx)

full project on behance soon

Learn more about affinity : https://affinity.serif.com/fr/
⚡️Get affinity with 50% OFF : https://affinity.serif.com/fr/store/

🦋https://twitter.com/NEORFX
🐳 https://www.behance.net/Neorfx
🐙 https://dribbble.com/neorfx
🐞 https://payhip.com/neorfx
https://discord.gg/T9HxveD
UInteract :) UXperience
