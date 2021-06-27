BeatStorm Productions - Logo Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
BeatStorm Productions est.2019, is a media company based in Punjab, India that creates content for the young and energetic, focusing on videos, entertainment & music.
They reached out to me to help create their logo, the goal being to create an identity that conveyed the message of the brand being vibrant, energetic and unique.
A look at the logo design, as well as the multi-coloured quirky version.
