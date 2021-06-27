Irakli Dolidze

ოზურგეთის დარამატული თეატრი - Ozurgeti Drama Theatre

ოზურგეთის დარამატული თეატრი - Ozurgeti Drama Theatre irakli dolidze identity visual brand logo mark symbol ambigram curtain mask comedy tragedy theater theatre drama ozurgeti 1961 თეატრი დრამატული ოზურგეთი
Download color palette
  1. 1961 01.png
  2. 1961 02.png
  3. 1961 03.png
  4. 1961 04.png
  5. 1961 05.png

Visual Identity In celebration of 60th Anniversary Of Ozurgeti State Drama Theatre
Built in 1961
აშენებიდან 60 წლის საიუბილეო ვიზუალი ოზურგეთის სახელმწიფო დრამატული თეატრისთვის, რომელიც 1961 წელს აშენდა

