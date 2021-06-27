Block with Contacts

Hello, guys! ✌️

Very simple and light block.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

I didn’t use anything special for this block. Just a trivial work with typographic to emphasize visual hierarchy and organize work space 😅 Picture of map situated at the right side of frame to balance composition.

At the bottom, I put logo with vector elements and used mirror gradient fill to separate this block from Contact Form. These manipulations draw «the line» at the end of this page flow.

