Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmytro Lytvyn

Block with Contacts

Dmytro Lytvyn
Dmytro Lytvyn
  • Save
Block with Contacts contacts car webdesign web graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, guys! ✌️

Very simple and light block.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

I didn’t use anything special for this block. Just a trivial work with typographic to emphasize visual hierarchy and organize work space 😅 Picture of map situated at the right side of frame to balance composition.
At the bottom, I put logo with vector elements and used mirror gradient fill to separate this block from Contact Form. These manipulations draw «the line» at the end of this page flow.

Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!

⬇️Subscribe⬇️
📷 Instagram
📕 Facebook
💻 Linkedin
📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Dmytro Lytvyn
Dmytro Lytvyn

More by Dmytro Lytvyn

View profile
    • Like