Checkout Flow | 🎁 Toys Store

Hi Creative folks!! 😀
We've working on Famous Toys E-commerce in Kuwait region that target kids the problem was that they need to give the ability for the grownups like a parents to customize special gift with special warping paper for their kids by answering simple questions to tailor a toy that their child will love
hope you like it...
and don't forget to smash "L" 👊
This Made with lots of 💜 in @Tremoloo factory.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
