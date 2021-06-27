Smart Clothes Concept Website

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hi everyone ! Today : a new project that I've been working on for some months now : the Arcane's website.
👕 Arcane is a project of smart clothes developped by a group of students from ESSEC Business School, in Paris
💻 During this project I was in charge of the communication and marketing part, including the making of the website and the app.
🤙 What do you think of this design ? Let me know in the comments bellow !
Best, Zo 🖤