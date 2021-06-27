Smart Clothes Concept Website

👋 Hi everyone ! Today : a new project that I've been working on for some months now : the Arcane's website.

👕 Arcane is a project of smart clothes developped by a group of students from ESSEC Business School, in Paris

💻 During this project I was in charge of the communication and marketing part, including the making of the website and the app.

🤙 What do you think of this design ? Let me know in the comments bellow !

Best, Zo 🖤