Our Team Block

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys! ✌️
At this block I wanted to show you «the famous team» of Service Motor car service.
The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈
Marketing: I wrote down texts not just for description of role and experience of manager. Using the marketing method, I had showed the benefits for customers, which every team member could provide.
As the prototype for creating cards with photos I took the Testimonials block. With a little magic spelling I redesigned them into a card of our Service Motor’s stars 💪
For background I decided to use image, that shows work process at the shop. So that picture doesn’t attract too much attention, I covered her with semi-transparent dark shape.
Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!
⬇️Subscribe⬇️
📷 Instagram
📕 Facebook
💻 Linkedin
📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com