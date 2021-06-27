Our Team Block

Hello, guys! ✌️

At this block I wanted to show you «the famous team» of Service Motor car service.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

Marketing: I wrote down texts not just for description of role and experience of manager. Using the marketing method, I had showed the benefits for customers, which every team member could provide.

As the prototype for creating cards with photos I took the Testimonials block. With a little magic spelling I redesigned them into a card of our Service Motor’s stars 💪

For background I decided to use image, that shows work process at the shop. So that picture doesn’t attract too much attention, I covered her with semi-transparent dark shape.

