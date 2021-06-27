🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Genesis is a personal training gym, located in a newly refurbished gym space. To ensure customers could easily navigate their way through the new design, iconography had to be simple and striking to communicate its meaning effectively.
Using a forward-thinking and sophisticated style, this approach was applied to both the typography and icons. This reflected Genesis’ values while using their branding colours, resulting in consistent design that was easily understood.
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/genesis