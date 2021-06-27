Ciceroni - City Guide to Fashion & Lifestyle

Cheugy - a new word coined by Gen Z for the Millennials is going

The word Cheugy is trending all over social media. What does Cheugy Means? How to pronounce "Cheugy"? Everything you need to know is here https://ciceroni.in/Lounge/what-is-cheugy-my-friend/.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
