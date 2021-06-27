Better Life - Health Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings!
Welcome to my logo design presentation.
Here is my health & fitness related minimalist logo design. I am presenting the logo in a different way. I would like to hear your opinion about my design & presentation. Drop your opinion about my logo.
Medium: Adobe Illustrator
Concept: Health & Fitness
---------------------------------------------------------
If you need any kind of fitness, medical & gym logo feel free to contact.
Knock me for free consultation.
Follow @Logo Boss for design inspiration
Email: hugelogo24@gmail.com