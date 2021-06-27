Thinkific Landing Page

Clare Brito

This design is my interpretation of the phrase "Knowledge is power. Share it." Personally, knowledge is supposed to be shared. You can't validate yourself as an expert without sharing what you know with other people.

It is like the photo that I chose to use as part of my design. If you keep what you know to yourself, you will be left staring outside while missing the chances to have your intelligence get tested by others. Your knowledge will not flourish without having someone benefitting from it. Everything you know needs to grow, so share it because you have the power to help others succeed.

It's the first time I joined the playoffs.😊

