Shield/ Safe Chat Logo | Messaging Modern app icon or logo mark

Shield/ SafeChat Logo | Messaging Modern app Logo or Icon Secure Logo (𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲)
𝗛𝗶 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀,
Here is my recent design is done for the Shield Chat Logo concept. I know the meaning/behind the story of the logo is clear to all. haha :)
Yeah, The logo concept an abstract Shield with Secure Chat.
I would Love to hear feedback from you :)
𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿?
👋 I'm available for new projects Contact for freelance works:
📩 designerarif7@gmail.com
💬 Skype Arif M Hossain or live:.cid.993468e2f24f01f4
👉 Whatsapp: +88 01644252165
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂