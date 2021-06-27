Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arif - Logo & identity designer

Shield/ Safe Chat Logo | Messaging Modern app icon or logo mark

Arif - Logo & identity designer
Arif - Logo & identity designer
Shield/ Safe Chat Logo | Messaging Modern app icon or logo mark software application icon tech it sass logo company logo business logo startup brand ui website logo t a l k c h a t l o g o branding chatting chat app chat icon message logo protection chatting logo shields security logo app icon design logo symbol logo design vector illustration logo professional smart logo designer abstract creative logo design minimal logo design modern logo design logo design
Shield/ SafeChat Logo | Messaging Modern app Logo or Icon Secure Logo (𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲)

𝗛𝗶 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀,
Here is my recent design is done for the Shield Chat Logo concept. I know the meaning/behind the story of the logo is clear to all. haha :)
Yeah, The logo concept an abstract Shield with Secure Chat.
I would Love to hear feedback from you :)

𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿?
👋 I'm available for new projects Contact for freelance works:
📩 designerarif7@gmail.com
💬 Skype Arif M Hossain or live:.cid.993468e2f24f01f4
👉 Whatsapp: +88 01644252165

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂

