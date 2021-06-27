Yoga Meditation Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
Landing Page for a Yoga meditation website.
If you are yoga lover and looking for new tips and triks for everyday yoga practice this platform can certainly help you. Here your can find lots of content regarding yoga.
Hope you enjoy using this little work.
Best of luck.
This lading page is designed in Adobe Xd.
For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19