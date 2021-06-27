Nazmul Islam

Yoga Meditation Landing Page

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam
  • Save
Yoga Meditation Landing Page web design yoga clean design minimal design figma adobe xd product design ui design website design landing page web ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Landing Page for a Yoga meditation website.
If you are yoga lover and looking for new tips and triks for everyday yoga practice this platform can certainly help you. Here your can find lots of content regarding yoga.

Hope you enjoy using this little work.
Best of luck.

This lading page is designed in Adobe Xd.

For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam

More by Nazmul Islam

View profile
    • Like