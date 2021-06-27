Yomi Abioye

Video sharing website UI/UX

Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye
  • Save
Video sharing website UI/UX branding logo typography vector website ux illustration design ui
Download color palette

I created this beautiful UI/UX of a video sharing app for Ipad called "Spoof" using Figma and Illustrator. I used the color blue because it represents knowledge which the website will be offering. I'll appreciate some feedback, thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye

More by Yomi Abioye

View profile
    • Like