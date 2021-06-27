Manjari Dwivedi

Animé Digital Painting

digital coloring coloring artist colors wacom photoshop character design anime digital painting digital art
Found this 9 year old artwork, back in the days of my digital painting on Photoshop using Wacom or at times even mouse.
Animé coloring style was one of my favorites, though I see many flaws here and there now and Procreate has become my new love for DPs. Still stumbling on this work brought up many memories of seeing where I started from.

