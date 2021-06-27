FORMAPE UPN YK Logo Design

FORMAPE UPN YK is a student association from Kebumen who is attending college at the Universitas Pembangunan Nasional “Veteran” (UPN) Yogyakarta. This logo was created in 2021 to participate in their logo design competition. The main logogram on this logo depicts swallow birds flapping wings as a symbol of the main source of income of the people in Kebumen Regency. The symbol of this bird is combined with a curved line that symbolizes the path that students must take to success.