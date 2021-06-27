Wanderline

Chieftainess Of The Teepee

Wanderline
Wanderline
  • Save
Chieftainess Of The Teepee tent tshirt apparel traditional pin vintage brand linework lineart logo illustration design line nature monoline landscape branding badge adventure
Download color palette

Here's another black and white linework "Chieftainess Of The Teepee" A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
----------------------------------------
Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com
or support in :
https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

Wanderline
Wanderline

More by Wanderline

View profile
    • Like