Chieftainess Of The Teepee

Chieftainess Of The Teepee traditional tshirt vintage apparel pin tent gold linework lineart brand logo illustration design nature line monoline landscape branding badge adventure
Here's my linework "Chieftainess Of The Teepee" A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
