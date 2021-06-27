Indra Ayu

SCHOKOFREUDE VINTAGE

SCHOKOFREUDE VINTAGE
SCHOKOFREUDE vintage style

a design I made a few months ago. this process uses procreate, with manual drawing. then I changed it to vector using adobe illustrator.
logo in retro vintage style. I like

If you are interested, don't hesitate to contact me.
indraayukurniawati25@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Like