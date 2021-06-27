ErdafDesign

Decrant - Deodorant Manufacturing Company Logo Design

This logo was created in 2020 to participate in the logo design competition held by Decrant, a deodorant and anti-perspirant product manufacturing company in Surabaya, Indonesia. The symbol "dr" stands for the product name (Decrant) and is made in such a way that it resembles the form of a person who is wearing deodorant on his armpits.

