Brianna Goral

Hog Holler

Brianna Goral
Brianna Goral
  • Save
Hog Holler digital logo vector traditional tattoo pig branding procreate adobe illustrator drawing design illustration
Download color palette

Branding designed for Hog Holler, a small family farm in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. This graphic was used for stickers, tshirts, and various other items around the farm.

Brianna Goral
Brianna Goral

More by Brianna Goral

View profile
    • Like