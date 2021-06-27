Sumona Akter

Cosmetics Logo

Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter
  • Save
Cosmetics Logo app flat letter logo minimal flat logo minimal logo brand identy unique logo logo design beauty logo cosmetics logo illustration icon branding vector logo illustrator design
Download color palette

Here is my new logo design.
Cosmetics Brand logo
About the brand :
Welcome to "COSMETICS"!
A company dedicated to enhancing your personal beauty with years of research, fashion sense and hands on experience. We work along side you to reignite that spark of confidence and self-love.

I hope you will love the concept and the design! Please share your thinking about the design.

Contact for freelancer work

sumona3338@gmail.com

Follow me on

Behance

Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter

More by Sumona Akter

View profile
    • Like