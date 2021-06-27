Cygnito Mono Pro™ is a monospaced type design built with 3 shapes: circle (rounded), squircle (semi rounded) and octagonal structure. This pro version come with 4 styles with 3 weights each. Inspired by industrial design and modernism. This font built with modular architecture that’s ideal for programming applications and technology-driven design projects. It’s also well suited to design projects centered on mathematics, science, computers, and UI/UX applications. Buy → https://gum.co/cygnito_mono_pro