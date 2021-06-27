Julius Branding

Thinkific Design Challenge

Julius Branding
Julius Branding
Hire Me
  • Save
Thinkific Design Challenge dashboard ui knowledge darkmode learning app learning learn dark ui dashboard thinkific juliusbranding ui logo illustration alphadesign design designs clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021
Download color palette

Hey, this is my design for the Thinkific Challenge.

Knowledge is power - that's my opinion too. Be superior to the world and advance yourself through your knowledge as all successful people have done! Through the Internet, you have all the ways open at any time to soak up all the knowledge that the world offers you! Thinkific is a great way to do this and my design represents the dashboard that can be used to complete courses there.

So go out into the internet share your own knowledge and learn from the world!

I am looking forward to your feedback!

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Julius Branding
Julius Branding
"Responsible for making the Internet a more beautiful place"
Hire Me

More by Julius Branding

View profile
    • Like