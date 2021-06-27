Thinkific Design Challenge

Hey, this is my design for the Thinkific Challenge.

Knowledge is power - that's my opinion too. Be superior to the world and advance yourself through your knowledge as all successful people have done! Through the Internet, you have all the ways open at any time to soak up all the knowledge that the world offers you! Thinkific is a great way to do this and my design represents the dashboard that can be used to complete courses there.

So go out into the internet share your own knowledge and learn from the world!

I am looking forward to your feedback!