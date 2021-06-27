Siddhant giri

Day #008 : Error 404 UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #008 : Error 404 UI branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design ux ui design 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #008 : Error 404 UI
Todays design was to make a UI related to 404 error page. So here it is, I have used light theme and a cute cat pic.
Do show some love and your feedbacks are always appreciated.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like