4D chess - [Redacted].finance

4D chess - [Redacted].finance ethereum defi crypto banner branding illustration chess
From a chess themed NFT project that will never see the light of day (abandoned by developers). A piece meant to be used in banners and promotional material.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
