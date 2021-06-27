Юлия

Logo, flower shop.

Юлия
Юлия
  • Save
Logo, flower shop. typography vector branding illustration design logo
Download color palette

Logo for new flower shop in Russia, Saint Petersburg.
The clients wanted a new logo, close to the style like in "Venus in fleurs", the shop they already have ↓
https://spb.venusinfleurs.ru/?utm_source=yandex_map

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Юлия
Юлия

More by Юлия

View profile
    • Like