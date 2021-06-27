Mahmud Abdullah

E-Learning App Design Concept

Mahmud Abdullah
Mahmud Abdullah
  • Save
E-Learning App Design Concept graphic design figma mobile elearning app design education uidesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

This is E-Learning App Design Concept.

Tool Used: Figma

Hope you like it...

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Contact : mahmudcse42@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Mahmud Abdullah
Mahmud Abdullah

More by Mahmud Abdullah

View profile
    • Like