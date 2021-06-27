Word Connect - Cross Word Puzzle Game

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone👋
Hope all are doing well!!
Worked on this game from the scratch, Loved the final output.
Cross Word, a brain game to find hidden letters, just swipe the letters to find and guess the right words in each grids. Easy huh??
well, then give it a try 😉
Available on
AppStore 👉 https://apps.apple.com/us/app/word-connect-crossword-puzzle/id1521201384
PlayStore 👉 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.poder.wordconnect
Developer Studio Credits
Devkrushna Infotech : http://devkrushna.com/
Poder Studio : http://poderstudio.com/
