Mãcin

Word Connect - Cross Word Puzzle Game

Mãcin
Mãcin
  • Save
Word Connect - Cross Word Puzzle Game download ios apple android from scratch crossword creative unique concept ui design game
Download color palette

Hello Everyone👋
Hope all are doing well!!

Worked on this game from the scratch, Loved the final output.
Cross Word, a brain game to find hidden letters, just swipe the letters to find and guess the right words in each grids. Easy huh??
well, then give it a try 😉

Available on
AppStore 👉 https://apps.apple.com/us/app/word-connect-crossword-puzzle/id1521201384
PlayStore 👉 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.poder.wordconnect

Developer Studio Credits
Devkrushna Infotech : http://devkrushna.com/
Poder Studio : http://poderstudio.com/

Press "L" to show some support
for freelancing inquiries hit me with a mail on 👉 mayurrajv007@gmail.com

Mãcin
Mãcin

More by Mãcin

View profile
    • Like