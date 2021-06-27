3D MODEL - PARANG SAWALAKU

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Parang Salawaku is a pair of traditional weapons from Maluku. The Salawaku machete consists of the Parang (long knife) and the Salawaku (shield) which in the past were weapons used in warfare.
In the emblem of the Ambon city government, Parang Salawaku can also be found. For the people of Maluku, Parang and Salawaku are symbols of the people's independence.