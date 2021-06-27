Faishal Majid

3D MODEL - PARANG SAWALAKU

3D MODEL - PARANG SAWALAKU illustration design animation 3d
Parang Salawaku is a pair of traditional weapons from Maluku. The Salawaku machete consists of the Parang (long knife) and the Salawaku (shield) which in the past were weapons used in warfare.
In the emblem of the Ambon city government, Parang Salawaku can also be found. For the people of Maluku, Parang and Salawaku are symbols of the people's independence.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
