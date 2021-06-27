3D MODEL - IRAMA SUNDA KENDANG

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Kendhang, or drum is an instrument in gamelan whose main function is to regulate the rhythm. This instrument is sounded by hand, without aids. The small type of kendhang is called ketipung, the medium is called kendhang ciblon/kebar. There is another pair of ketipung named rony gedhe, commonly called kendhang kalih.
Kendhang kalih is played on Keling songs or gendhing with subtle characters such as ketawang, gendhing kethuk kalih, and ladrang irama dadi. It can also be played quickly at the opening of a lancaran type song, ladrang irama tanggung. For shadows, there is another typical kendhang, the kosek kendhang.