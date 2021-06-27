Faishal Majid

3D MODEL - BANCAKAN

Bancakan is one of West Java's traditional children's games of hide-and-seek type or in Sundanese called Ucing sumput (Indonesian: cat hiding.), by using a stone and tiles as many as a number of players are arranged in a pile, and the two are placed in two circles side by side. In the west it is known as hide and seek but without adding stone and tile elements like in Sunda.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
