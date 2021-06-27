Faishal Majid

3D MODEL - SENANDUNG NADA KULINTANG

Kolintang or kulintang is a musical instrument consisting of rows of small gongs placed horizontally. This instrument is played accompanied by larger hanging gongs and drums. Kolintang is part of the Southeast Asian gong culture, which has been played for centuries in the Eastern Malay Archipelago - the Philippines, East Indonesia, East Malaysia, Brunei and Timor.
This musical instrument evolved from a simple signaling tradition to its present form.
Its usefulness depends on the civilization that uses it.
With influences from Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity and the West, Kulintang is a growing gong tradition.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
