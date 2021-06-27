Ajse

Textile Industry/PRINT

Ajse
Ajse
  • Save
Textile Industry/PRINT food indystry ice cream tshirts logo design illustration
Download color palette

Print for a short-sleeved T-shirt, for the needs of a confectionery shop near the golf course. With the agreement with the client, we came up with a permanent solution for the design of the T-shirt that emphasizes golf and ice cream.
The T-shirt is intended for every gender

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Ajse
Ajse

More by Ajse

View profile
    • Like