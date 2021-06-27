3D MODEL - PANGGALAN

Panggalan/Gasing is one of the traditional games of the Indonesia, although the history of its distribution is not known for certain.

In the Seven Islands (Natuna) region, Riau Islands, the top game has existed long before the Dutch colonialism. Meanwhile in North Sulawesi, the top has been known since the 1930s. This game is played by both children and adults. Usually, it is done in the yard of the house where the soil is hard and flat. The top game can be played individually or in teams with a varying number of players, according to the customs in each area.